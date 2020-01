Smartphones, smart movies with Robert Fitzhugh

Small cameras for the big screen, and the end of Windows 7 Print Print Radio

This week Niall and Dusty say goodbye to Windows 7 and we have a preview of the Dublin Smartphone Film Festival with its director, Robert Fitzhugh.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.