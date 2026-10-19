UN adviser says AI data centres now major military targets

The evolution of modern warfare requires a complete overhaul of how Europe develops its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure according to Mehdi Paryavi, UN adviser and founder of the think tank International Data Center Authority.

In an interview with Euronews he pointed out that data centres have changed from simple utility hubs into high-priority military targets. Recent conflicts in the Middle East, Russia and Ukraine illustrate this shift. Attacks on these facilities have crippled essential services, including banking systems and medical centres, effectively paralysing national economies.

Paryavi noted that the strategic importance of these locations is reinforced by the role of artificial intelligence in modern combat situations, such as the use of AI to improve the precision of drones. Because these facilities provide the enormous computing power and processing capacity required for AI, they have become key targets for adversaries seeking to disrupt a state’s military and financial capabilities.





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The UN adviser argues that the traditional strategy of choosing remote locations is no longer sufficient. He suggested that future infrastructure may require extreme protective measures, such as underground construction, reinforced bunkers, or the installation of advanced missile defence systems like the Iron Dome. He warned that the era of building these hubs at random locations is over, although he concedes that implementing such security measures may inevitably slow the pace of AI expansion.

Risks for European gigafactories

As for European ambitions, the European Commission has recently issued tenders for several AI ‘gigafactories’. Although the Commission has not said whether geopolitical risks will affect these plans, Paryavi believes the danger is too great to ignore. He pointed to the enormous financial risk, noting that a single facility can cost $25 billion and take years to complete. The risk that such massive investments could be wiped out in a conflict suggests that Europe should slow the pace of construction.

Ultimately, Paryavi advocated a joint European approach instead of fragmented national efforts. He argues that concentrating data centres in specific, heavily secured zones would be more sustainable than scattering them. This collective strategy would help the region not only to tackle security threats, but also to address the pressing challenges of labour shortages and global energy scarcity.

Business AM