AxiomSL establishes business operations centre in Limerick

Regtech firm plans to create 100 jobs in support of RegCloud service Print Print Trade

AxiomSL, a provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions, has announced the opening of a business operations centre in Limerick, creating 100 jobs over the next five years.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The new business operations centre, located in the National Technology Park in Plassey, will initially house technical support and product management for AxiomSL’s RegCloud service that enables financial institutions to bring the cloud’s commercial, technical and operational advantages to their risk and regulatory data management and reporting initiatives, in a highly secure environment.

“With the rapid expansion of our RegCloud business, AxiomSL sought a strategic location with access to world class talent and the ability to expand service and support for our global client base,” said Peter Tierney, global head of AxiomSL’s RegCloud business.

“The support from the IDA team combined with the proactive engagement from local universities caught our interest. The existing community of fintech and regtech companies and the deep pool of multi-lingual tech and financial talent became evident as we investigated further. This expansion to Limerick and the hiring of key talent within the region will enable us to leverage these skills to continue our growth efforts within Europe and around the world”.

IDA Ireland, executive director Mary Buckley said: “This is a terrific investment for the Mid-West region, creating as many as 100 jobs in the financial services sector. An investment of this scale will further raise the profile of the region for additional investment in financial services activities. It closely aligns to the Ireland for Finance strategy, which focuses on increasing financial services investment in regional locations.”

AxiomSL is headquartered in New York and has offices throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas.

TechCentral Reporters