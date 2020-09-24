Sharepoint Europe goes virtual for 2020

Live or on-demand viewing available for Microsoft team members, independent community leaders, RDs, MVPs & MCMs

In association with ESPC20 Online

The European, SharePoint, Office 365 & Azure Conference is Europe’s largest gathering of Microsoft 365 professionals in Europe. It’s a community that regularly shares best practices, new innovations and advice on how to achieve a greater return on your Microsoft 365 investment. In 2020, the conference is going online. We invite you the reader to take a short break from your ongoing professional demands to refresh, revitalise and invest in yourself at ESPC20 Online.

ESPC20 Online this October will consist of pre and post-virtual conference tutorials on 12 and 16 October plus two full days (14 & 15) of world-class Microsoft 365 sessions. The more than 100 sessions from SharePoint, Office 365 and Azure experts including Microsoft team members, independent community leaders, RDs, MVPs & MCMs will be available to view live or on demand.

The ESPC20 Online Keynote line-up will feature: Jeff Teper (CVP – Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint, Microsoft, USA), Karuana Gatimu (lead, Customer Advocacy Group, Microsoft Teams Engineering, Microsoft, USA), Scott Guthrie (executive vice president, Microsoft Cloud + AI Group) and Charles Lamanna (corporate vice president, Low Code Application Platform, Microsoft, USA).

There will be a wide variety of topics to choose from, across all levels, including Azure, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Framework, Microsoft Graph, PnP, Microsoft 365, Power Platform, Governance, Logic Apps, PowerShell, SharePoint, Office 365, Kubernetes and so much more.

ESPC20 Online, powered by Microsoft Teams, will offer the attendee unique networking opportunities including group text and video conversations, live event chat, live Q&A and Ask Me Anything sessions with top speakers.

Simply put, ESPC20 Online will offer those working with the Microsoft 365 space an excellent opportunity to engage with like-minded peers from across Europe while availing of an unparalleled learning experience.

For more programme and ticket information visit www.sharepointeurope.com