Setanta Space seeks €3m backing to accelerate autonomous satellite technology

Setanta Space Systems, the Irish space technology start-up, has recently announced that it is seeking to raise €3 million in funding to fast-track its continuing development of AI-enabled autonomy technologies in space.

The NovaUCD-headquartered company, established in 2025, is developing modular onboard computing hardware and AI software designed to make satellites and spacecraft more autonomous, resilient and capable.

“Our goal is to give mission designers the flexibility to scale compute on demand, process Earth Observation data directly at the payload, and give satellites the operational autonomy needed to respond immediately in increasingly complex orbital environments,” Adam Taylor, founder and CEO of Setanta Space, said.





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The company has also been accepted onto ESA BIC Ireland, a two-year business incubation programme supporting Irish start-ups with links to the space sector and applications in upstream or downstream markets.

“Being accepted into the ESA BIC initiative gives us the opportunity to network with the wider European space supply chain and advance our technologies further and faster,” James Murphy, founder and CTO of Setanta Space, said.

He added: “Navigating the commercial space sector requires strong industry links, and the support will help us engage with satellite integrators and research partners as we develop our onboard computing platform.”

Setanta Space’s core platform – Danu – is an onboard computer based on a flexible architecture that allows mission designers to tailor processing power, AI acceleration and radiation tolerance to specific requirements.

The modular hardware system allows computing subsystems to be integrated, upgraded or reconfigured without redesigning an entire spacecraft avionics stack.

Alongside Danu, the company is developing AI models for spacecraft health monitoring, Earth Observation analytics and autonomous navigation.

By combining this flexible hardware with the onboard AI software models Setanta can deliver highly resilient satellites and spacecraft capable of more independent decision-making even in harsh space environments.

As part of ESA BIC Ireland, Setanta Space will have access to up to €50,000 in seed funding, as well as technical expertise, training and other funding opportunities. The company will also join a network of space industry organisations.

Patryk Goron