Wood Communications expands access to EPI data centre training

Wood Communications, a distributor and technical solutions provider serving the data communications, data centre, telecommunications and security sectors, has been appointed a key authorised EPI training partner in Ireland.

The partnership combines EPI’s global training framework for data centres with Dublin-based Wood Communications’ technical expertise, established training capability and knowledge of the local data centre and network infrastructure sectors.

Training will be available through classroom delivery in Dublin, virtual instructor-led learning and flexible training on demand.





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The first classroom programme will be the CDCP Certified Data Centre Professional course, taking place at Wood Communications offices in November, with places open to both individual professionals and corporate groups.

CDCP is designed for people working in and around data centre environments. It provides a practical understanding of the key components that support data centre availability and resilience, including power, cooling, cabling, fire protection, physical security, operations and maintenance.

The course and certification are globally accredited by EXIN, an independent examination and certification institute.

“Ireland’s data centre sector depends on people who understand how critical infrastructure components work together. This partnership gives professionals and organisations access to structured, internationally recognised EPI training through formats that suit both individual and business needs. Beginning with CDCP in Dublin, our aim is to make practical data centre education easier to access and apply,” said

Derek Finlay, operations and sales director, Wood Communications

“Wood Communications combines technical infrastructure expertise with established training capability and a strong understanding of the Irish market. As a key authorised EPI training partner in Ireland, Wood is well placed to help professionals develop the knowledge required to support resilient, high availability data centre environments,” said Dennis Wolbrink, business unit manager, EPI Europe.

EPI’s wider training framework includes programmes across data centre design and build, operations and governance, risk, migration, standards and compliance. Wood Communications will make relevant programmes available to the Irish market through the delivery format best suited to each learner or organisation.

Wood Communications became part of the Swedish company Alcadon Group in 2024.

TechCentral Reporters