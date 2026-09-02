Dublin-based data & AI partner recognised with Microsoft’s Analytics on Azure specialisation

The Information Lab Ireland, a Microsoft Partner for Data and AI on Azure, has been awarded the Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialisation – an advanced specialisation sitting above standard solutions partner status within Microsoft’s AI cloud partner programme.

The specialisation is awarded only once a partner clears three separate bars: an active Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure) designation; a minimum level of certified Azure data expertise across the team; and an independent third party audit of the delivery track record in Analytics on Azure for their clients.

Specialisation status is reviewed and renewed annually.





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For The Information Lab Ireland, the recognition validates a team that has spent the past two years deepening its Microsoft Fabric and Azure AI Foundry practice, helping Irish organisations move away from fragmented data and stalled AI pilots towards governed, trustworthy analytics they can actually act on.

“This audit isn’t a rubber stamp,” said Katie McEntegart, partner, The Information Lab Ireland. “The assessors go through how we scope, build and support real client work, not just what certifications sit on a CV. Coming through that independently verified is exactly the kind of proof point clients are asking for right now, because a lot of firms are happy to claim AI and data expertise, but not many can back it up with someone outside the business checking their working.”

Denis Condon, partner technical manager, cloud and AI platform, UK & Ireland, Microsoft, said: “The Analytics on Microsoft Azure Specialisation is one of the most rigorous recognitions in our partner ecosystem, precisely because it’s independently audited rather than self-reported. The Information Lab Ireland’s team has shown consistent, certified capability across Fabric and Azure data engineering, and we’re pleased to see that translate into a Specialisation that reflects real client delivery.”

“What I’m proudest of is that this isn’t down to one or two people,” said Information Lab director of technology & consulting Kevin Lynch. “It took a genuinely broad spread of the team getting certified across Fabric and Azure data engineering, and holding that standard on live client projects, not just in a training environment.”

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