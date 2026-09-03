ESentire expands UK&I cyber security partnership with CMS Distribution

ESentire, a provider of managed detection and response (MDR) and cntrolled autonomy security operations, has announced a new strategic partnership with CMS Distribution to expand its services across the UK and Ireland.

Under the partnership, CMS Distribution will bring eSentire’s multi-signal MDR capabilities, 24/7 security operations centre expertise, threat hunting, incident handling and response services to its expanding ecosystem of resellers, managed service providers, managed security service providers and value-added partners.

The collaboration is intended to help partners strengthen their cyber security portfolios while supporting customers that want expert-led detection and response without adding complexity to their existing security operations.





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“Cyber security has become a board-level priority for organisations of every size, and partners need proven solutions that are simple to position, easy to adopt and trusted to deliver outcomes,” Huw Jones, chief business officer at CMS Distribution, said.

eSentire protects more than 2,000 organisations across over 35 industries worldwide, combining agentic AI, engineered human-judgement controls and experienced security analysts to detect, contain and neutralise cyber threats at speed.

CMS Distribution brings a strong channel footprint, deep vendor relationships and a broad technology portfolio, helping innovative technology brands reach the right customers through value-added services and go-to-market support.

The partnership is designed to meet growing demand from organisations that need rapid, reliable protection against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

By working together, eSentire and CMS Distribution will enable partners to deliver enterprise-grade MDR outcomes while maintaining customer choice, flexibility and support for existing security investments.

eSentire solutions are available through CMS Distribution with immediate effect. Partners interested in learning more should contact their CMS Distribution account manager or visit the CMS Distribution cyber security team for further information.

Patryk Goron