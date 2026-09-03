Logicalis retains carbon-neutral operations for second consecutive year

Logicalis has achieved carbon-neutral operations across scope one and two emissions for the second consecutive year, marking an important milestone in its longer-term journey to net zero.

“Responsible business is not separate from business success. It is how organisations build resilience in an increasingly complex world,” Bob Bailkoski, CEO of Logicalis, said.

He added: “Technology continues to create opportunities for growth and innovation, but the organisations best positioned to succeed are those that innovate responsibly, invest in their people, contribute positively to society and demonstrate environmental stewardship.”





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Logicalis’ environmental strategy remains aligned with science-based targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The company remains committed to reducing its absolute scope one and two emissions by 50% by FY30.

The company aims to ensure that 85% of suppliers by spend have science-based targets by FY28 and to achieve net-zero emissions across its value chain by FY50.

Since the roll-out of Logicalis own learning management system, Logicalis Learning Space, which has been designed to enhance employee training and development, 95% of employees are actively invested in continuous learning.

Logicalis’ community strategy is centred on improving education and employment outcomes for women, young people and other underrepresented groups.

Since FY22 the company has invested over €300,000 in community projects and charitable initiatives globally, representing a 51.7% increase year-on-year.

The achievements form part of Logicalis’ FY26 Responsible Business Report and demonstrate how sustainability, inclusion and community investment are creating long-term value and resilience for the company, its employees and wider ecosystem.

Patryk Goron