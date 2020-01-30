Schneider Electric and Cisco unveil HyperFlex edge computing solution

New HyperFlex solution enables customers and service partners to easily address edge computing challenges

Schneider Electric and Cisco have unveiled a new hyperflex edge computing solution, HyperFlex Edge with Schneider Electric 6U Wall Mount EcoStruxure Micro Data Centre.

The new solution will bring resilient, secure and localised computing capabilities closer to where the data is created thanks to the integration of Cisco’s HyperFlex Edge, hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) within Schneider Electric’s industry-first 6U wall mount EcoStruxure Micro Data Centre.

Built on the Cisco UCS platform, HyperFlex is a complete, engineered HCI solution that enables customers to extend the power and simplicity of HCI from data centres to critical IT systems at the edge of the network.

Showcased at Cisco Live, the new HyperFlex solution enables customers and service partners to easily address edge computing challenges. EcoStruxure Ready and EcoStruxure IT compatible, the solution boasts simplified installation across remote and distributed locations, including retail, manufacturing, automotive and Telco environments, it said.

The pre-integrated and hyper-converged solution is reported to reduce time to market by 50% and engineering costs by 35%.

Designed for edge computing environments, Schneider Electric’s 6U Wall Mount allows large, heavy edge servers, networking equipment and UPS to be safely mounted on a wall. It is 60% less intrusive than traditional wall mount enclosures. Plus, Cisco certified shock packaging enables channel partners and systems integrators to pre-install IT for quick and standardised deployments, with secure, ruggedized options, perfect for light industrial environments.

Showcasing the duo’s commitment to driving business through the channel, the new solution offers increased revenue opportunities for channel partners via installation, monitoring and maintenance services. This ensures the highest levels of reliability and availability via predictive monitoring, whilst reducing the risk of unplanned downtime via the EcoStruxure IT Expert application and its new cyber security features.

“As part of that collaboration, we continue to innovate and build on the integration capabilities between our companies,” said Rob McKernan, senior vice president, Secure Power Europe. “This helps partners to deliver best-in-class, pre-integrated systems, safe in the knowledge that the solution will work predictably, as planned from the minute it is operational. At the edge, reliability is essential, and with interoperability between EcoStruxure and Cisco Intersight, partners can manage multiple edge sites on behalf of their customers, whilst generating new service revenues.”

The new solution will become commercially available late this year.

TechCentral Reporters