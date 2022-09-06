Samsung confirms it was hit by a data breach The security incident exposed customers’ personally identifiable information Pro

Samsung revealed it suffered a data breach that exposed the personal information of its customers.

“In late July 2022, an unauthorised third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s US systems. On or around 4 August 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected, the company stated in a blog post.

Despite the scope of the attack, the tech giant has assured that the hack did not compromise Social Security numbers or credit and debit card numbers. However, name, contact, location, date of birth, and product registration information may have been exposed.

This incident didn’t affect consumer devices, and Samsung has confirmed users can continue to use the company’s products and services as usual.

The company also affirmed it has taken measures to prevent the attack from escalating, in addition to coordinating with law enforcement. Samsung is also liaising with an external cybersecurity firm to investigate the hack.

Meanwhile, the firm has advised users to stay vigilant and avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from suspicious emails.

“We have communicated directly with certain customers we identified as affected by this issue to make them aware of the matter. We value the trust of our customers and, should we determine through our investigation that the incident requires further notification, we will contact you accordingly,” said Samsung.

Earlier this year, LAPSUS$ hackers leaked 190GB of data allegedly stolen from Samsung. Members of the hacking group have claimed responsibility for the data breach, sharing details of the obtained data on a Telegram channel.

