Roctel launches security service for retailers

Roctel has built an Internet connectivity service that allows retailers to stay agile with cloud security, automated threat management and advanced network analytics.

With both physical and cyber security at its core, Rocsolid Retail was built to allow for a seamless retail experience for any environment at any location.

“Retailers have been grossly underserved in recent years with a mash up of vendors and providers, almost expected to be experts in knowing the depth of the risks and threats that exist in today’s uncertain world,” said Cormac Reid, Roctel’s founder and CEO.

“Having already experienced the benefit of our flagship service Rosolid in the enterprise market, we set about developing a service specifically to address the unique and challenging business technological needs of retailers.”

The consumption model service is based on Tier 1 access technologies, Roctel’s NMC and Cisco Meraki advanced technologies.

Reid added: “Rocsolid Retail delivers it all in one modular package that allows the retailer to consume complex technologies as a service with advance data analytics to make their business more robust for the future.”

TechCentral Reporters