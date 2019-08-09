Samsung and Microsoft expand cross-device partnership

Enterprise users remote access to Microsoft applications will improve

Enterprise users will get improved remote access to Microsoft applications as a result of an expansion in the software vendor’s partnership with Samsung.

The deal promises to empower businesses to get more productive with Galaxy Note10, this will be enabled through remote access to enterprise workspace, which includes the full suite of Office applications.

The exclusive Microsoft integration in the new Galaxy Note10 allows users to seamlessly switch between smartphone and PC, so there is no interruption to their workflow. This will be possible through a link built into Note10’s Quick Panel feature.

There is also a new mobile computing experience with the Galaxy Book S through an “always-connected” solution that brings the smartphone experience to a laptop, the vendors announced.

Furthermore, Microsoft’s Outlook and OneDrive will be integrated in the devices. An optimised and integrated Outlook app will be available on Note10. Samsung will also offer the option to sync with Microsoft OneDrive services.

“Microsoft and Samsung share a long history of innovation and collaboration, and today’s announcements mark the next stage in our partnership,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

“Our ambition is to help people be more productive on any device, anywhere – and the combination of our intelligent experiences with Samsung’s powerful, new devices makes this a reality.”

Future plans will see Samsung and Microsoft leverage cloud computing and advanced intelligence to deliver seamless mobile experiences to market in the 5G era.

“We believe the mobile industry is on the cusp of a transformation, one in which individual devices give way to seamless, connected and continuous experiences, wherever we go,” said DJ Koh, president and CEO of IT and mobile communications division at Samsung Electronics.

“As new technologies like 5G become a reality, our partnership will play an important role in helping people live more fluid, flexible lives,” he added.

IDG News Service