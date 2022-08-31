Rahi increases Irish presence with 25 jobs for Ballycoolin Global IT systems integrator expands beyond Limerick Trade

Global IT systems integrator Rahi is growing its head count in Ireland with 25 new jobs at its global racking & integration services division in Ballycoolin. The roles will be in project management, data centre logistics, and data centre operators.

Co-founded in 2012 by US based entrepreneur Tarun Raisoni, Rahi is a that provides full lifecycle technology solutions, employing more than 1,200 globally.

VP and general manager of Rahi Europe, Marcus Doran who is based in the company’s Co. Limerick office said: “We recognise the importance of Ireland as a technological hub for Europe and the world. As a team, we have grown massively in recent years with the expansion of our Limerick office. We are committed to accelerate growth across both Ireland and EMEA and I am pleased to announce new job opportunities in the Irish region.

“The concept of the data centre has evolved to encompass diverse and sustainable environments along with traditional on-premises infrastructure, cloud platforms, co-location facilities and edge data centers. Rahi is a global leader and our Irish team will play a pivotal role in creating industry leading technological solutions for our customers.”

Rahi’s European sales headquarters have been based in Limerick since 2015.

TechCentral Reporters