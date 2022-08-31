Rahi increases Irish presence with 25 jobs for Ballycoolin
Global IT systems integrator Rahi is growing its head count in Ireland with 25 new jobs at its global racking & integration services division in Ballycoolin. The roles will be in project management, data centre logistics, and data centre operators.
Co-founded in 2012 by US based entrepreneur Tarun Raisoni, Rahi is a that provides full lifecycle technology solutions, employing more than 1,200 globally.
VP and general manager of Rahi Europe, Marcus Doran who is based in the company’s Co. Limerick office said: “We recognise the importance of Ireland as a technological hub for Europe and the world. As a team, we have grown massively in recent years with the expansion of our Limerick office. We are committed to accelerate growth across both Ireland and EMEA and I am pleased to announce new job opportunities in the Irish region.
“The concept of the data centre has evolved to encompass diverse and sustainable environments along with traditional on-premises infrastructure, cloud platforms, co-location facilities and edge data centers. Rahi is a global leader and our Irish team will play a pivotal role in creating industry leading technological solutions for our customers.”
Rahi’s European sales headquarters have been based in Limerick since 2015.
TechCentral Reporters
