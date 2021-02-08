PM Group uses AR in Danish data centre project

PM Group, is deploying the latest augmented reality (AR) technology on the design and construction of one of Europe’s largest hyperscale data centres in Denmark.

PM Group is using the world’s first engineering grade AR product, HoloSite, from London-based XYZ Reality. The new technology is helping to achieve significant time and labour savings during construction.

Diarmuid O’Sullivan, construction director, PM Group, said: “We’ve been using HoloSite since the beginning of the Danish project, and it is unlocking significant productivity advancements on-site. It has allowed us to move away from a reactive approach to tackling errors, to a more proactive way of working, solving problems before they actualise as a cost.”

“HoloSite is facilitating a high level of build accuracy which is removing the need for constant laser surveying. It is also helping us to track and trend issues and make adjustments to keep the project on schedule,” said Coral Butler, BIM Manager, PM Group. “Health and safety is always our key focus. HoloSite is enabling us to live stream the site, either on walk downs or for factory witness tests, reducing the number of people needed on site – which is particularly beneficial in light of the Covid crisis.”

David Mitchell, CEO and founder of XYZ Reality, said: “Having worked as a digital construction manager on some of Europe’s largest construction projects, I have witnessed first-hand how damaging it could be to take a reactive approach to tackling construction errors, but the technology wasn’t available to do it differently – I knew there had to be a better way.

“My goal was to develop technology that supports a proactive way of working, and this is what we’ve been able to achieve with HoloSite, a product that enables construction teams to build it right first time.”

PM Group plans to use the technology on construction projects in Ireland and across the world in 2021.

