Corbally takes up service delivery manager position at Tekenable

Will be responsible for managing MS platform Print Print Trade

Harry Corbally has been promoted to the position of service delivery manager (Microsoft Platforms) with responsibility for managing the MS platform and delivering transformative technology to customers. He will engage with relevant business divisions to ensure business processes are agreed to consistently high levels for implementation.

Prior to taking up this position, Corbally was solutions architect at Tekenable for three years and before that he was senior developer at Tekenable for seven years.

Corbally holds a degree in Business & Computers from DIT and is Prince 2 certified. He holds several Microsoft accreditations and has lectured on cloud computing at NCI Dublin.