Pluralsight opens access to recorded conferences

Enterprise technology skills platform Pluralsight has announced the free availability of recorded technology conferences on its platform until 1 July.

The free offering includes keynotes, breakout sessions and panel sessions from 19 conferences, including THAT Conference, DEVintersection, Big Data LDN, and Snowforce, with more to be added over the coming weeks.

Pluralsight One, Pluralsight’s embedded social enterprise, is also working with nonprofits, international development organizations, and NGOs to host content from their tech conferences for free. This will include recorded videos of Singularity University’s live-streamed summit Covid-19: The State & Future of Pandemics.

“Pluralsight is committed to elevating the tech community by helping technologists become lifelong learners. As part of our commitment to the technology community, we are offering free access to these conferences to enable technology workers from around the globe access to inspiring content and new learning opportunities so they can amplify their skills and stay on top of the latest technology trends,” said Aaron Skonnard, CEO, Pluralsight.

“Additionally, we are working with conference organisers to host their content on our platform for free to enable them to reach wider audiences. At a time where travel is restricted around the globe, it is our hope that we can use our platform to help the tech community stay connected with one another and stay engaged through learning and skill development.”

TechCentral Reporters