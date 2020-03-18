Sligo Web developer offers free website updates for healthcare services

Dmac responds to health professionals' need for online maintenance

Sligo-based Web development company Dmac Media is offering to manage the websites of pharmacies, GP surgeries and other healthcare professionals for free in a bid to help the country’s frontline services combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have had a lot of our pharmacy and GP clients in touch about getting Covid-19 notices on their websites and to get contact forms in place to reduce the pressure on their phone lines,” said Dmac Media director Dave McEvoy.

“[Typical queries] were GPs who wanted to put an information sheet or contact form on their home page, or pharmacies that wanted to make it easy for customers to order repeat prescriptions.

“We know GP practices and pharmacies are under huge pressure just keeping up with demand and do not have time, or often the expertise, to make these small but important changes to their websites.

“We are not intending to take business from the regular website developer but in many cases people do not know who to ask for help with their website. We can do this work remotely and are happy to do this free of charge whilst this crisis continues.

“We promise there will be no follow up sales call we just want to help in getting accurate information out to the public and hopefully cut the numbers of people needing to walk through your doors.”

Dmac’s clients include Londis, Spar, Agridirect and Kepak.

For more information visit www.dmacmedia.ie/help.

TechCentral Reporters