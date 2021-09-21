PFH Technology Group wins big at Irish Partner Awards 2021

In association with PFH Technology Group

PFH Technology Group were a dominant force at the Dell Technologies Irish Partner Awards 2021. For the second time in three years (2021, 2019), the company scooped the highly sought-after partner of the year award and in total picked up five of the nine awards on offer.

PFH took home the trophies for partner of the year 2021; growth partner of the year 2021; services partner of the year 2021; technical person of the year for Stephen O’Herlihy, and salesperson of the year for Eoin Mullan.

Declan Van Esbeck, chief commercial officer (pictured), commented that “PFH has an exceptional partnership with Dell Technologies and we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved – the highest level of technical accreditations coupled with impressive revenue targets. These awards are a great recognition of our strong collaborative relationship with Dell and our expertise across the breadth of Dell’s family of brands.”

As one of only a few Irish Dell partners to hold the coveted ‘titanium’ status, PFH has won the growth partner of the year for an unprecedented third consecutive year, growing by double digits from last year across all the Dell product categories. It has also achieved the unprecedented third consecutive win for technical person of the year with chief technical officer Stephen O’Herlihy. This is particularly impressive given that this award is voted for by Dell staff and demonstrates the level of esteem in which O’Herlihy is held. Likewise with the sales person of the year award, won by Eoin Mullan, also voted a winner by the team at Dell.

And finally, as Ireland’s leading managed services provider, PFH is particularly delighted to secure the win for services partner of the year, demonstrating its ability to deliver first class customer service from the desktop to data centre across the Dell solutions portfolio. PFH’s know-how in logistics of IT supply, their expertise in the deployment of complex architectural solutions, combined with industry-leading capabilities, are helping organisations across Ireland prepare for the future by embarking on their journey to digital transformation.

PFH Technology Group provides complete applications, infrastructure, security, communications and managed services solutions to businesses across Ireland through its offices in Dublin, Cork and Galway.