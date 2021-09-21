Appoinment management software couild reduce hospital waiting lists by 25%

Irish healthcare companies Vitro Software and YellowSchedule are collaborating on a project that could reduce hospital waiting lists by as much as 25%.

SmartList categorises patients based on clinical priority, identifying those who can be cared for more quickly in the community. Making this differentiation will lead to a reduction in waiting list sizes, waiting times for patients and deliver an improved patient experience. Key to the solution is regular communication and updates for the patient, thereby reducing waiting list anxiety.

Martina Skelly, CEO, YellowSchedule said: “Ireland’s already significant waiting lists have been further increased by Covid-19 and then subsequently by the cyber attack earlier this year. The number of people waiting for an appointment and the length of time they are waiting continues to increase. However Ireland has a history of producing world class healthcare software and now has the opportunity to leverage the experience to lead the way on improving waiting list management.

“It is estimated, conservatively, that the implementation of ‘SmartList’ will result in an overall reduction of 25% across waiting list numbers, with fewer delays in diagnosis and patient waiting times., and significant healthcare savings, through a reduction in administration overheads and appointment no-shows which are also addressed by the solution.”

Dr Ruth Barnes, director of commercial operations for Vitro Software said: “Putting the patient at the heart of the SmartList solution was essential to its design. It is critical for patients to be seen by care providers in a timely manner to avoid delayed diagnosis and deterioration of their conditions. We are using our international experience as a provider of Hospital Digital Medical Records and speciality solutions for breast screening and mental health to provide a software solution to the waiting list challenges Ireland faces. We feel that by Vitro Software working together with Yellow Schedule who are experts in their field will provide a long term solution for the waiting list challenges.

TechCentral Reporters