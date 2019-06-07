Peex gives AR view of Elton John concert

The music tech start-up's device promises perfect sound regardless of position

A wearable augmented audio device which aims to revolutionise the live music experience will be introduced to Irish audiences for the first time at Elton John’s Dublin concert next week.

Peex Live enables users to hear sound perfectly by creating their own five channel mix of live concert sounds via a personal mixing desk on the Peex mobile app.

Designed to ensure that users are not removed from the social aspects of the concert experience, the device’s earbuds allow some ambient sound to be heard.

Having worked with on the project for the past four years, Elton John has praised the technology. He said the start-up has “developed an incredible new technology that will revolutionise the way fans listen to live music.”

TechCentral Reporters