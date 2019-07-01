Over-C raises £10m in latest funding round

Cork analytics company uses AI to generate insights for business decision-making

Cork-based analytics company Over-C Technology has raised £10 million in its latest funding round, led by investment manager Ingenious.

Over-C’s software uses artificial intelligence, data and analytics to provide industry professionals with insights for time-critical decision making.

The firm currently operates across Ireland, the UK and The Netherlands providing solutions for many industry sectors ranging from transport operators for rail and airports, to shopping centres, stadiums and manufacturers.

“This new round of investment provides us with a solid platform of capital to scale our business alongside our customers in what is a worldwide market,” said Michael Elliott, chief executive officer, Over-C. “As demand for our solutions has increased, so has the need to continue accelerating our AI capabilities and address a rapidly growing international customer base.”

TechCentral Reporters