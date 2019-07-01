Regional Technology Clustering Fund opens for entries

Government puts €2.75m into developing companies from institutes, technical universities

The Government has announced the creation of a €2.75 million fund for regional technology companies.

The Regional Technology Clustering Fund will be administered through Enterprise Ireland, is an initiative of the Dept of Business, Enterprise & Innovation under Project Ireland 2040. It will be comprised of two streams relating to new enterprise clustering and existing enterprise clustering.

Open for applications to Institutes of Technology (IOTs) and Technological Universities (TUs), the Regional Technology Clustering Fund aims to increase engagement between enterprise and regionally-based knowledge providers, such as the IOTs and TUs, in order to drive productivity and competitiveness in and across the regions.

Mark Christal, manager regions & entrepreneurship, Enterprise Ireland, said: “[This] fund aims to encourage collaboration between IOTs, industry and wider academic and enterprise partners in the regions. IOTs also have an important role to play in helping companies to respond to the skills challenges faced by SMEs and to assist companies to enhance their capability to win business in international markets.

“Developing and supporting regional businesses to build scale and expand reach is a key objective for Enterprise Ireland, particularly with challenges such as Brexit on the horizon.”

The closing date for applications is 11 September 2019.

TechCentral Reporters