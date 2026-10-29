Exit anxiety leaves organisations facing choice of imperfect partners over best-in-class service

The limits of a partnership between managed service provider and customer are often only discovered when something goes wrong. Whether it’s the absence of a key feature or service, or concerns around regulatory compliance the decision to make a move is made in extremis rather than by design. However, fears of business continuity can lead to organisations deciding to maintain imperfect partnerships than go elsewhere.

This tolerance for risk will be discussed at a TechCentral.ie webinar on 5 November at 10am.

Joining TechCentral.ie editor Niall Kitson for this roundtable discussion will be CIE head of cyber security Jane Corr; CTO with The Project Foundry Mark Carragher; DNA IT Solutions CTO Michael Rooney; and senior intelligence operations analyst, Centripetal, Aileen Ward.

Kitson said: “We’re used to debating vendor lock-in but not so much with managed service providers. Our survey, however, found this to be a significant problem. Concerns over business continuity or simple inertia can scupper any attempt to change a technology partner. I look forward to teasing this out with our panel on 5 November with our expert panel.”

The discussion, based on a survey of 104 IT professionals conducted in association with DNA IT Solutions, is designed for CIOs, CTOs, heads of IT and security, and those who oversee outsourced IT services within their organisations.

To register click here.