Decision to change managed service providers informed by risk tolerance as much as price

There is good news and bad news for MSPs and their clients according to a survey of 100 IT leaders conducted by TechCentral.ie in association with DNA IT Solutions. While the bulk of respondents reported being happy with their partners it appears one of the reasons for the high level of satisfaction is a fear of what might happen when one partner is replaced with another.

To further explore the results of this survey a virtual briefing will take place on 5 November at 10am.

Joining TechCentral.ie editor Niall Kitson will be DNA IT Solutions CTO Michael Rooney; CIE head of cyber security Jane Corr; and Mark Carragher, CTO with The Project Foundry.

“At first glance the results of our poll show a lot of positivity in the tech sector,” said Kitson. “A second reading shows that it’s not so much that clients are happy with their MSPs as annoyed by disruption. It seems partnerships are built around a tolerable level of risk as they are of expertise. I look forward to debating this point with our expert panel and our knowledgeable audience on 5 November.”

The briefing is designed for CIOs, CTOs, IT directors and heads of security who oversee outsourced IT services within their own organisations.

To register for this free online briefing click here.