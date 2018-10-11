Numbers add up for record Maths Week

Festival organisers predict an audience of 300,000 from Saturday

As many as 300,000 people will to grapple with such questions as how maths can be used to make cities better and how the Enigma project works as part of Maths Week 2018.

Running from 13-21 October, Maths Week is the largest festival of its kind in the world and brings together variety of maths-themed talks from academics to entertainers.

Among the special events taking place this year is Prof Reidun Twarock’s talk for secondary school students in the National Concert Hall showing how maths can be used to model viruses, which allows us to make medicines to fight them and cure diseases.

Maths Week has more than 50 partner organisations including the universities, institutes of technology, libraries, schools, training colleges and employers. The festival is co-ordinated by Calmast, Waterford Institute of Technology’s STEM Outreach Centre and funded through the Science Foundation Ireland Discover Programme, the Dept of Education & Skills, Matrix – the Northern Ireland Science Industry Panel, ESB and Xilinx.

For more information visit www.mathsweek.ie.

TechCentral Reporters