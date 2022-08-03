ManageEngine releases SaaS version of Analytics Plus Enabling users set up a fully functional, integrated analytics platform anywhere Pro

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, has announced that its IT analytics product, Analytics Plus, is now available as a SaaS offering, enabling users set up a fully functional, integrated analytics platform in under 60 seconds.

This launch completes the company’s vision to deploy analytics anywhere, that is, to make it easy for the organisation to deploy analytics on private or public clouds such as AWS and Azure.

“At ManageEngine, we’ve witnessed several digital transformation trends over the last two decades across all industry verticals: rapid cloud adoption, a need for setting up a data-centric culture, and the need for advanced AI to sift through data lakes and establish correlations, triage events, and eliminate the need for human intervention in data analysis,” said Rakesh Jayaprakash, product manager at ManageEngine.

“That’s why we’ve launched the cloud version of Analytics Plus – a marriage of our 20+ years of domain expertise with cloud benefits like flexibility, agility and scalability to help augment strategic decision-making with insights that are fast, reliable and contextual.”

Analytics Plus can be deployed in on-premises servers (Windows or Linux-based), Docker or on cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.

IT and business app connectivity

Analytics Plus now connects with more than 40 business applications such as Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Stripe, SurveyMonkey, Google Analytics, Xero, QuickBooks, Salesforce CRM, and LinkedIn along with over 30 IT monitoring applications such as Solarwinds, Nagios, Splunk, DataDog, AppDynamics, and OpenNMS to help IT leaders get a holistic view of IT performance. Support for these new apps will enable IT leaders to measure the return on investment of IT along with how IT has contributed to achieving business objectives.

ManageEngine has also enhanced its built-in AI assistant with domain-level intelligence to bridge the gap between data and decision makers. “Contextual AI can deliver the most crucial insights at a large scale that will resonate with IT leaders. For example, context-aware AI can suggest how to deploy workloads in the most cost-effective and high-performing cloud locations, taking into account performance, cost structure and security requirements,” said Jayaprakash.

The cloud version of Analytics Plus offers a Professional edition at $199 per month for two users and three viewers. The Enterprise edition starts at $399 per month for 10 users and 25 viewers. The Personal edition is available for free forever and can support one user.

