Equine MediRecord secures eight-figure US private equity investment Kildare-based equine technology company plans to expand its growth and operations team Trade

Equine MediRecord has closed an investment for an undisclosed eight-figure amount, thought to be just over €10 million, to drive adoption of its equine welfare and anti-doping platform in Europe, North America and the Middle East. The equine technology company also plans to expand its growth and operations team.

The investment came from Chicago-based private equity firm Merit Holdings through their Inova Group Holdings platform, which also previously acquired Business Infusions, the largest equine veterinary software group in the world. Business Infusions is the owner of a number of equine technology products including Hospital Veterinary Management System, Cassadol Equine and Signature Veterinary Practice Management Software. Equine MediRecord will also join the Business Infusions group.

Founded by Pierce Dargan, Simon Hillary, and Finlay Dargan in 2016, Equine MediRecord is the 2017 winner of Trinity College Dublin’s start-up accelerator programme, LaunchBox, which is run by Tangent, Trinity’s Ideas Workspace.

Equine MediRecord is now headquartered on The Curragh, in Kildare, and has been supported by the Kildare Local Enterprise Office and Enterprise Ireland. The Equine MediRecord platform has gained a lot of international traction in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States and Saudi Arabia with clients such as the Breeders Cup World Championships, The Saudi Cup, and the American Classic Preakness Stakes.

Pierce Dargan, CEO, Equine MediRecord, said: “It’s great to be supported by Inova Group and Business Infusions and that they believe in our goal to promote equine welfare and anti-doping best practices by driving adoption of our Equine MediRecord platform. This funding will help us bring our platform to more horse farms and equine events ensuring equine welfare best practices are being adopted in Europe, North America, the Middle East and beyond.”

“Equine MediRecord is a compelling network-based platform that is helping to transform and digitise the equine industry with a clear and quantifiable value proposition for trainers, events, associations, vets and the broader equine community, underpinned by a scalable cloud-based software platform and distinguished by a strong leadership team,” said John Burke, chief executive of Merit Holdings. “We look forward to partnering with and supporting Pierce and Finlay Dargan and the broader EMR team to capitalise on the Company’s significant growth opportunities to build the premier platform promoting equine welfare and anti-doping for decades to come.”

