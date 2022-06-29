Learnovate secures €3m of Phase 3 funding to develop next generation of workers Learnovate’s clients include Zoom, Mastercard and Gates Ventures Life

The Learnovate Centre has secured €3 million of Phase 3 funding as the technology centre focuses on the Future of Work and Learning to develop the next generation of workers.

Based at Trinity College Dublin, the industry-led technology centre is funded by Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland.

The Centre has led 10 years of research in learning technologies. The announcement of Phase 3 of the Centre means its work can continue into the future.

The Centre plans to double its membership and expects to increase in value to €22 million over the next five years. Research has found that Learnovate will be worth €50 million to the Irish economy by 2025 and €100 million by 2035.

It currently has 66 member organisations from around the world, including Zoom, Mastercard and Gates Ventures. Some of its Irish members include LearnUpon, Folens, Akari Software and SoapBox Labs.

Learnovate Centre Director Nessa McEniff said: “Phase 3 funding is a vote of confidence in the team at Learnovate and it will help the Centre make good on its mission to deliver competitive advantage to Irish industry by leading the development of future-ready employees. During Phase 3, we will expand our research to look at, not just how human beings learn, but also what motivates them and drives behavioural change. Our research has never been more prescient. Indeed, according to the World Economic Forum, half of all employees will need reskilling by 2025. We are primed to address some of the emerging gaps in skills development.”

TCD Provost Dr Linda Doyle, said: “Preparing students to meet future skills gaps is vitally important as we respond to increasing automation and digitisation. For educators, it requires an emphasis on creative thinking, innovation and leadership. It also means a new emphasis on students’ abilities to grasp concepts and make decisions. Learnovate is helping organisations to change their mindset and place a strong focus on upskilling, reskilling, learning, unlearning and exploring the frontiers of knowledge and abilities.”

TechCentral Reporters