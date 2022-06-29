HPE unveils new partner programme to boost XaaS practices Revamped partner programme to include a refreshed portal including both HPE and Aruba portfolios Trade

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has revealed a new partner programme to support XaaS (anything-as-a-service) practices and help partners adjust to a changing market.

HPE Partner Ready Vantage aims to provide flexibility for partners to identify and pursue new opportunities, strengthen customer relationships, expand their market reach, and provide ways to deliver business outcomes for customers.

Partners will be able to reach new markets and unlock new revenue streams by choosing to deliver any way they need to, whether on-prem, cloud, or hybrid. The programme, built on the former HPE Partner Ready programme, has a refreshed portal encompassing both HPE and Aruba portfolios. HPE hopes this will help partners quickly and easily access the information they need, spending less time searching and more time helping customers.

HPE stated that partners will also be able to position their business as a market leader through HPE’s edge-to-cloud to develop unique customer experiences to expand their business.

“As partners evolve their business models to meet the demands of customers today, they need a flexible programme that is designed to help them deliver no matter how their customers are choosing to buy or what their priorities are,” said George Hope, worldwide head of partner sales at HPE. “HPE Partner Ready Vantage enables partners to participate more fully across the entire customer lifecycle and is optimised for our partners’ evolving business needs to accelerate their growth and enable their success.”

The new programme is organised into three tracks which have focused centres of expertise (COE): build, sell, and service. The build track is designed for partners to integrate with HPE technology and use pre-packaged products from HPE and its partners. Partners will also be able to develop their own applications using the company’s open platforms.

The sell track has been designed to help partners grow their XaaS business by offering products and services from across the HPE portfolio. Lastly, the service track is designed for partners focused on delivering services across their customer lifecycle including in consulting, design, deployment, migration, support, and management.

“We created the services COEs to help partners excel in an as-a-service world,” said Donna Grothjan, vice president of worldwide channels for Aruba, an HPE company.

“We were deliberate in including mentorship alongside a wealth of vital training and workshops for our partners,” added Grothjan. “We’ve relied on global best practices as we’ve built out the programme elements – all in an effort to help our partners extend and expand their practices, have faster time to activation, reduce churn, and achieve higher than average renewal rates for customers.”

The following Aruba Service COEs are currently available: customer success, managed services, and professional services. HPE is aiming to have the COEs for the build and sell tracks to become available to partners over the next year.

