Fexco collaborates with RDC Aviation on global aviation data and sustainability platform

Fexco’s PACE aviation sustainability platform is to combine with RDC Aviation, a global provider of aviation data and market intelligence.

Under the all-share transaction, PACE (Platform for Analysing Carbon Emissions) will become part of the enlarged RDC Aviation business and Fexco will become a shareholder in the group. Fexco will remain an active strategic partner, supporting the growth of the combined business through its international relationships across the aviation and financial services sectors.

Joining RDC Aviation brings PACE into a global aviation data business with an established base of airline, airport and lessor customers, and access to RDC’s LOOP platform, which distributes verified, operator-supplied fleet and environmental data across over 230 airlines and 11,000 aircraft.





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PACE’s existing team will join RDC Aviation and remain based at the RDI Hub in Killorglin, Co. Kerry. The enlarged business intends to continue investing in product development, commercial capability and international market growth, with the potential to expand its presence and employment in Kerry as the business develops.

RDC Aviation has spent more than 25 years building specialist datasets covering airport charges, airline profitability, route economics, aircraft fuel burn, CO2 emissions and airline schedules. Its services are used by hundreds of aviation businesses across six continents, including British Airways, Ryanair, easyJet and Jet2, together with more than 130 airports.

PACE was established by Fexco as an independent carbon and ESG intelligence platform for the aviation sector. It supports aircraft lessors, banks, airports and other financial institutions in measuring aviation emissions and responding to evolving reporting requirements.

PACE is a qualified provider under the Pegasus Guidelines and its technology powers the aviation component of JPMorgan Chase’s Carbon Compass methodology.

Bertie Murphy, chief strategy officer of Fexco, said: “The strategic logic behind this combination is compelling. RDC brings more than 25 years of aviation-data expertise, an established international customer base and deep relationships across the global airport and airline sectors. PACE brings specialist carbon intelligence, strong relationships with aircraft lessors and financial institutions, and a platform with considerable international growth potential.

“We identified the strategic opportunity for the businesses to develop more quickly together, offering customers a broader and more valuable service, and entering markets that would take either company considerably longer to reach independently.

“Fexco built PACE because we believed aviation needed an independent, world-class platform for carbon and sustainability intelligence. That belief has been validated by the market. We are proud of what the PACE team has created and will remain invested in, and actively supportive of, the next stage of the combined business’s development.”

Peter Hind, chief executive officer, RDC Aviation, said: “The addition of PACE materially expands what RDC can offer its customers. Airlines, airports, lessors and financial institutions increasingly need commercial and sustainability information to be considered together, rather than through separate systems and datasets.

“Combining our data, technology, customer relationships and specialist expertise creates significant opportunities for innovation. These include new products at the intersection of airport charging, carbon performance and aviation finance, as well as further expansion into markets including North America and Asia.

“PACE has built an exceptional platform with strong customers, specialist expertise and real credibility. Bringing our businesses together gives us a differentiated proposition that will be difficult to replicate.”

TechCentral Reporters