EUSPA attracts entrepreneurial spirit with space economy competition

#myEUspace entrants challenged to use space data as raw material for innovative products and services Print Print Life

The European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) has opened entries for #myEUspace, a competition where entrepreneurs and innovators make use of EU space data to develop new technologies and services.

Boasting a prize fund of €1 million, #myEUSpace consists of two independent and parallel tracks, each with a list of goals and deliverables. Track 1, From idea to prototype/customer validation, aims to turn a theoretical idea into a product prototype/beta version. Track 2, From prototype to product/market entry, will see entrants develop a prototype or beta idea into a minimum viable product.

The competition looks at solutions in six areas: mobility, data for consumer services, sustainability, geomatics, agriculture, and quantum computing.

“Over the past years, EUSPA has created a powerful ecosystem of space start-ups and SMEs that yielded trailblazing ideas such as autonomous lane-marking solutions or atmosphere monitoring applications with drones, most of which are now scaling up operations,” said EUSPA executive director Rodrigo da Costa. “With initiatives such as the #myEUspace competition, we are supporting space entrepreneurship and contributing to the Union’s digitisation efforts and the delivery of the ambitious European Green Deal.”

EUSPA provides safe and secure European satellite navigation services, promotes the commercialization of Galileo, EGNOS, and Copernicus data and services and coordinates the EU’s forthcoming governmental satellite communications programme GOVSATCOM. It is also responsible for the security accreditation of all the EU Space Programme components.

The closing date for entries is 15 November 2021

TechCentral Reporters