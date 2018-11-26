ISPCC selects Singlepoint for digital transition project

Digital portal, websites to improve lines of communication between young people and volunteers

The ISPCC is implementing a new digital platform consisting of two new websites, a content management system and a digital portal to allow volunteers to manage calls, Web and SMS chat sessions with children, as well as a new live chat service where children can chat online directly with a Childline staff member or trained volunteer.

Following a competitive tendering process, the ISPCC selected Singlepoint as its digital technology partner and the company proposed a child-friendly, secure and available solution. Singlepoint digital experts went through the goals of the ISPCC and proposed a solution with the new websites, www.ISPCC.ie and www.Childline.ie, both sitting on Drupal. In addition, the websites and a digital portal to allow volunteers to manage calls, Web and SMS chat sessions with children are built on Singlepoint’s DAPx framework built on React.

The new solution also provides a robust e-commerce functionality and allows increased visibility of corporate partnerships.

“Our mission here at the ISPCC is to make the protection of children everyone’s priority,” said John Church, CEO, ISPCC. “To support our mission, we needed to completely replace our existing websites, digital platform and supporting databases with a more cost-effective, sustainable and manageable platform in order to improve our efforts to support and protect children using innovation to drive that support. The development of this platform has been made possible through ISPCC Childline’s partnership with the Vodafone Ireland Foundation and for this we are extremely grateful.”

ISPCC Childline has almost 400,000 conversations with children, through its phone, online and webchat services every year. The free, anonymous and confidential service that is available to children 24-hours a day by phone and by text and online from 10am-4am. The ISPCC has approximately 90 full-time staff members and in excess of 600 volunteers working to support young people in Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters