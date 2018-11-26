AMCS to add 100 staff in Limerick

AMCS, a supplier of software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and material resources industries, has established its global base in Limerick, where it intends to create 100 jobs over the next three years.

Founded in 2003, AMCS employs 450 people in 10 different countries, including 110 employees in Limerick, and has an annual turnover of more than €50 million.

“This new facility is critical for our continuing expansion and provides us with the capacity to increase our Limerick team by up to 100 people over the next three years in the areas of product development, sales and global customer support,” said CEO and founder Jimmy Martin.

AMCS partners with six of the top 10 recycling and waste companies worldwide, delivering solutions to their customers and its technology is the technology of choice for 1,500 customers in 23 countries across the world.

AMCS enjoys collaborations with both the University of Limerick and the Limerick Institute of Technology, with graduates working in North America, Denmark, Australia and New Zealand.

TechCentral Reporters