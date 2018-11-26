LearnUpon named Technology Ireland company of the year 2018
26 November 2018 | 0
Learning management system developer LearnUpon was named Technology Ireland Company of the Year at the annual Technology Ireland Awards held at the Mansion House, Dublin last Friday.
LearnUpon employs more than 70 people across offices in Belgrade, Sydney, and Philadelphia. Its clients include TripAdvisor, Twilio, Vauxhall, Herman Miller, PING, and Allstate.
Noel King, co-founder of Coolest Projects was named Technology Ireland Person of the Year 2018. CoderDojo Coolest Projects is a world-leading technology showcase that inspires the next generation of digital creators, developers and entrepreneurs.
Full list of winners
- Technology Ireland company of the year: LearnUpon
- Technology Ireland person of the year: Noel King, co-founder Coolest Projects
- Emerging company of the year: ThinScale Technology
- Outstanding achievement in international growth: Aspire Technology
- Technology innovation of the year: Siren
- Digital technology services project of the year: GeoPal
- WomenInTech company initiative of the year: Fidelity Investments Ireland
- Excellence in talent development: eShopWorld
- Outstanding academic achievement of the year: Adapt Centre
