LearnUpon named Technology Ireland company of the year 2018

CoderDojo Coolest Projects organiser Noel King named person of the year

Learning management system developer LearnUpon was named Technology Ireland Company of the Year at the annual Technology Ireland Awards held at the Mansion House, Dublin last Friday.

LearnUpon employs more than 70 people across offices in Belgrade, Sydney, and Philadelphia. Its clients include TripAdvisor, Twilio, Vauxhall, Herman Miller, PING, and Allstate.

Noel King, co-founder of Coolest Projects was named Technology Ireland Person of the Year 2018. CoderDojo Coolest Projects is a world-leading technology showcase that inspires the next generation of digital creators, developers and entrepreneurs. ​

Full list of winners

Technology Ireland company of the year: LearnUpon

Technology Ireland person of the year: Noel King, co-founder Coolest Projects

Emerging company of the year: ThinScale Technology

Outstanding achievement in international growth: Aspire Technology

Technology innovation of the year: Siren

Digital technology services project of the year: GeoPal

WomenInTech company initiative of the year: Fidelity Investments Ireland

Excellence in talent development: eShopWorld

Outstanding academic achievement of the year: Adapt Centre

TechCentral Reporters