Irish MedTech Association Chair praises professionals’ dedication to tackling pandemic

Ibec group thanks companies for production, social distancing efforts

The Irish MedTech Association, the Ibec group that represents the MedTech sector, has praised medical technology manufacturers and their staff working to provide vital medical technologies such as ventilators, diagnostic tests and face masks. Many sites have ramped up to 24/7 production in response to the Covid-19 emergency and are adapting shift patterns to accommodate social distancing as well as switching to remote working where possible.

“As one of the top five global MedTech hubs with 450 companies including nine of the world’s top 10 MedTech businesses, the Irish MedTech industry has an important role to play in tackling Covid-19,” said Irish MedTech Association Chair and S3 Connected Health CEO John O’Brien said.

“The MedTech industry has always played a pivotal role saving and transforming lives, but amidst the Covie-19 global pandemic MedTech’s role is critical in delivering diagnostic tests to identify those affected by coronavirus and to better understand the disease, personal protective equipment such as face masks and gloves needed by healthcare professionals, as well as respiratory support equipment to help patients.

“To manufacture these, many of the Irish MedTech Association’s members are running extended shifts with some open 24/7. Ireland is the greatest employer of MedTech professionals, per capita, in Europe with 40,000 people working in the sector. On behalf of the MedTech industry, I’d like to thank everyone playing their part in tackling Covid-19 by supporting businesses that are working to manufacture these essential medical technologies”.

Acting Irish MedTech Association Director Nessa Fennelly said: “Ireland’s MedTech community is working with Government, Regulators, state agencies, healthcare professionals and hospitals to manage the health crisis posed by Covid-19. As the group which represents the industry in Ireland, we are urging Government and policy makers to support businesses to ensure that the availability of medical technologies is uninterrupted by maintaining supply chains.”

TechCentral Reporters