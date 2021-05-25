Irish companies urged to tap into €1bn R&D resource

Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI) has launched the new national Directory of Research, Development & Innovation Supports for Enterprise.

Building on the previous edition, KTI said its new directory is the definitive roadmap for businesses seeking to engage with and benefit from public Irish research as well as wider R&D supports available from State sources. KTI is an Irish body that helps businesses to boost their competitiveness through innovation.

According to the latest figures from KTI, there has been a steady increase in companies involved in research collaboration. At the end of 2019 there were 2,168 collaborative research projects ongoing between businesses in Ireland and the Third Level and State research bodies, a 76% increase since the figures were first available in 2015.

A key aspect of Ireland’s effective research commercialisation landscape is the availability of funding supports for businesses to encourage them to tap into the potential of the Irish research base. From a quick first-time interaction through to a deeper engagement, there are funding supports and research expertise available to assist companies of all sizes. The national Directory of Research, Development & Innovation for Enterprise provides businesses with a single reference point on the key players, funding available and other resources that might match their specific needs.

“Research commercialisation is flourishing in Ireland thanks to sustained investment in research, innovation and the knowledge transfer system,” Alison Campbell, director, KTI. “I am pleased that KTI is launching this updated Directory for companies that describes the breadth and depth of the research base and the variety of funding programmes that are available to them across the agencies. If businesses around Ireland, who are looking to grow, read one thing this year it should be this. There is a wealth of potential in our higher education institutes and research centres, and increased collaboration across enterprise and academia can deliver results today and act as a magnet for future investment.”

The KTI Directory of Research, Development and Innovation Supports for Enterprise 2021 can be found on the KTI website

TechCentral Reporters