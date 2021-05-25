Dell Technologies PowerStore family gets entry-level addition

PowerStore 500 offers enterprise performance to businesses of all sizes Print Print Pro

In association with Exertis

Dell Technologies is expanding the reach of its PowerStore enterprise storage systems to include the PowerStore 500, a lower-cost model suitable for a broader range of businesses.

Designed and built by Dell Technologies from the ground up, the PowerStore 500 is the sixth model in the range of industry-leading storage arrays for businesses of all sizes and types. The PowerStore family of all-flash data storage appliances were designed to manage any workload with scale-up, scale-out architecture for block, file, and VMware vSphere Virtual Volumes.

advertisement





PowerStore appliances are seven times faster and three times more responsive than previous Dell EMC midrange storage arrays, largely due to the end-to-end NVMe design and support for Storage Class Memory as persistent storage.

With programmable infrastructure, PowerStore streamlines application development and reduces deployment timeframes, explains Colm Greene, Ireland channel director, Dell Technologies. “PowerStore is able to automate storage provisioning, which rapidly improves development speeds for IT teams. What used to take days, now takes just seconds to deploy.”

“It’s also autonomous,” continues Greene, “just plug it in and it can discover new appliances automatically. We believe administrators can spend 99% less time administrating PowerStore versus other competitive offers.”

Further, PowerStore proactively manages the health of the unit itself, and does so automatically. Greene adds: “We believe we can spot issues 16 times faster than comparative platforms without this ability.”

Thanks to its flexible architecture, PowerStore can integrate into all hyperscale public clouds through VMWare Cloud Foundation. “Now you can automatically move applications between the private and public cloud. Previously, that took a lot of leg work from IT teams.”

With the release of the PowerStore 500, Dell Technologies is offering all of this technology at an industry-leading price. “The PowerStore 500 was made for mid-market customers who want access to all the benefits of PowerStore at a more accessible price point,” says Greene.

Suitable for businesses of any size, the PowerStore 500 can be used in remote or branch locations, edge environments or larger IT deployments. The array’s compact 2U form-factor stores up to 1.2 petabytes and is capable of handling demanding enterprise workloads, supporting up to 2.4 million SQL transactions per minute, and 1,500 VDI desktops per appliance.

Customers can even tailor their experience by combining multiple PowerStore 500 appliances for an affordable cluster that is easily managed with automation and data mobility capabilities. For larger configurations, customers can mix and match PowerStore models to scale as IT needs change.

The PowerStore 500, along with the other six models in the range, is available to order through Exertis, an authorised Dell distributor.

“We want to make it really easy for our partners to be able to quote, order and deploy through Exertis,” says Greene. “As well as supplying and delivering PowerStore arrays, Exertis offers some fantastic added value services. They can provide access to a business development manager or technical expertise to enhance the partner experience. Exertis can help partners without technical expertise to size and deploy the solutions. They even help partners to discover the opportunities and sell the features of PowerStore.”

To find out more contact Ireland.Dell@exertis.com