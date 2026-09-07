SciFest celebrates 20 years of inspiring young people through STEM

SciFest, Ireland’s largest second-level science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fair programme, has released a report charting its progress since its inception in 2006.

The external evaluation, commissioned from UK-based science communication and education consultancy Graphic Science, found strong evidence of SciFest’s impact on students, teachers and alumni, including increased interest in science, development of key skills,

greater teacher confidence in inquiry-based methods and support for young people progressing into STEM education and careers.

Since the first SciFest took place in 2006 with 170 students presenting 67 projects from 14 schools, the programme has grown into a nationwide initiative that has engaged more than 145,000 students, generated over 63,500 student projects and involved more than

600 schools.





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So far more than 1,400 STEM fairs have taken place, with more than 15,000 students participating annually in 165 SciFest STEM fairs, including 15 regional SciFest@College fairs.

The impact can also extend to students’ future educational choices, with 78% of third-level STEM student alumni surveyed saying SciFest had influenced their subject choice.

Among teachers surveyed, 91% reported increased student interest in science subjects, while 90% observed improvements in key skills. Some 71% of teachers reported increased confidence in using an inquiry-based approach as a result of their involvement with

SciFest.

SciFest’s growth has been supported by a nationwide community of teachers, mentors, education and industry partners and volunteers, including more than 700 volunteer judges each year.

Sheila Porter, founder and CEO of SciFest, said: “Twenty years ago, I founded SciFest with a simple belief: that every student should have the opportunity to experience the excitement of scientific discovery, regardless of their background, gender, ability or circumstance. The true impact of SciFest is reflected in the students themselves. Every year, their creativity, determination and ambition inspire me as they use STEM to tackle real-world challenges and discover what they are capable of achieving.

“As we celebrate 20 remarkable years, we remain committed to giving more young people the opportunity to explore STEM, develop their confidence and realise their potential. I am deeply grateful to every student, teacher, volunteer, supporter and partner who has been part of that journey, and I look forward with great optimism to the next 20 years.”

Since 2012, 75 SciFest students have represented Ireland at 43 international STEM events across 10 countries.

From a single fair in 2006, SciFest has developed a pathway spanning SciFest@School, regional SciFest@College fairs, the SciFest National Final and international competitions.

SciFest students have won 46 awards across 27 major international STEM competitions between 2012 and 2026. Most recently, three SciFest projects secured six awards at Regeneron ISEF 2026 in the United States.

SciFest is free to enter and open to all second-level students, ensuring opportunity is never limited by circumstance. Through SciFest@School, STEM is brought directly into school communities nationwide, with schools in almost every county participating. A

total of 160 DEIS schools have participated and 32% of DEIS schools have hosted a SciFest@School fair. The programme also supports greater participation among girls, with all-female schools making up 18% of the schools that have hosted SciFest@School fairs.

TechCentral Reporters