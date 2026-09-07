ERP HeadtoHead Dublin returns to help organisations find the right enterprise resource planning solution

In association with Lumenia Consulting

The Lumenia Consulting ERP HeadtoHead event returns to Dublin on 13-14 October at the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport.

Now in its 15th year in Ireland, and the 28th ERP HeadtoHead event overall, the conference provides organisations planning an ERP upgrade, replacement or first-time implementation with a unique opportunity to evaluate leading ERP solutions in a structured, side-by-side environment.





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Over two days, delegates will see 13 leading ERP systems demonstrated using predefined business scenarios rather than vendor-led sales presentations. This will give delegates a more objective comparison of functionality across critical business processes. Solutions from major providers including Microsoft, SAP, Sage, Infor and IFS will be showcased.

Demonstrations will cover key business functions including finance, procurement, supply chain planning, manufacturing, human capital management (HCM) and BI & analytics. In addition, Lumenia Consulting’s independent ERP experts will share practical advice on ERP readiness, selection and implementation planning, helping organisations avoid common pitfalls and reduce project risk.

The event will also feature customer case studies, expert panel discussions and networking opportunities with ERP vendors, implementation partners and business leaders from across Ireland and beyond. A key highlight of this year’s programme is a panel session exploring how AI is transforming the ERP industry and how it is influencing future technology investments.

Ian O’Toole, managing partner at Lumenia Consulting, said, “a variety of factors can drive the, sometimes urgent, need to update or replace business systems. These can include growth, mergers and acquisitions, evolving business operations, technical redundancy, and so on. Comparing ERP solutions can be difficult and time-consuming. ERP HeadtoHead gives business leaders the opportunity to see leading systems side-by-side, ask detailed questions, and learn from organisations that have already been through the process.”

He continues, “combined with expert-led sessions, customer insights, and opportunities to engage directly with solution providers, the event is designed to help organisations evaluate the market more efficiently and make more informed ERP decisions.”

For organisations considering a new ERP system, the Lumenia ERP HeadtoHead provides an opportunity to compare the market in one place, learn from experts, and hear first-hand experiences from businesses that have already completed the journey.

For more information on Lumenia ERP HeadtoHead, including registration and early-bird discounts please visit the event website erpheadtohead.com.