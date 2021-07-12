Interxion prepares for future growth with strategic hires

In association with Interxion, a Digital Realty company

Interxion, A Digital Realty company which is the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data centres, colocation and interconnection solutions, has announced three key appointments within its Irish operation as it experiences growth and plans for the future.

Interxion, already a key player in the colocation sector, is now the largest colocation provider in EMEA with eight facilities in Dublin following its 2019 acquisition by Digital Realty.

With the growing demand for connectivity and access to multiple public clouds to support enterprise IT and ongoing transformation, Interxion’s strategic hires will further support its customers in bringing together network traffic flows and benefiting from enhanced security, improved speed of data exchange and better global traffic management, helping them to scale their digital transformation smoothly to facilitate current and future growth.

New director of operations Tom Gorman returns to Ireland from Frankfurt to join Interxion from Amazon Web Services’ data centre operations, where he spent almost six years working across Ireland and Europe developing and mentoring an agile world class operations team tasked with delivering operational excellence across multiple regions.

Sales director Greg Casey joins from CleverCards and Fenergo where he successfully led global and EMEA sales teams. He has more than 35 years’ experience in the IT/software sector, innovating in global fintech for the last 12 years and previously co-founded successful CRM company eWare, which was sold to Sage.

He brings more than 29 years of experience working with global organisations, managing strategic technical projects and teams across global networks; construction; electrical & mechanical services; safety; and quality management systems among other areas.

FInally, Niamh Dundon has been promoted to head of marketing after 16 months working for Interxion Ireland. She began her career in London where she obtained a Master’s degree in Marketing Management. For the last two decades Niamh worked across a wide range of industries within business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets. Prior to joining Interxion, she was the director of marketing at Openet, delivering marketing programmes throughout the global sales organisation.

“These appointments will enable Interxion, a Digital Realty company, to build on its vision to provide the world’s leading organisations and local Irish enterprises, with their digital infrastructure and network connectivity solutions,” said Séamus Dunne, managing director, Interxion Ireland. “Ireland continues to grow as a data hub in Europe, with the recent AWS Direct Connect Service announcement, we welcome Niamh, Greg and Tom into Interxion. Their vast and varied mixture of expertise and experience will be key to helping Interxion further deliver connectivity to an ever expanding and transforming client base.”