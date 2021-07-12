Luminate Capital Partners invests in Compliance & Risks

Cork company set to strengthen global market position Print Print Trade

Compliance & Risks received investment from enterprise software focused private equity firm Luminate Capital Partners, to expand its technology, services, client and global employee base.

Compliance & Risks is an end-to-end global product compliance solution provider across the technology, consumer goods and retail, industrial goods, and life sciences sectors. The company serves more than 200 enterprise customers including Bose, Tesla, Vaillant, Unisys, Samsung, and Fujitsu.

“This announcement is a huge milestone for the organisation,” said Joe Skulski, CEO, Compliance & Risks. “Our new investors are placing a significant vote of confidence in our vision, our people and our technology. This investment, combined with Luminate’s track record of scaling SaaS companies will help us extend our market leadership, building upon our category defining technology and deep international product regulatory knowledge and market access expertise. We have a very exciting future ahead of us.”

advertisement





“Today’s enterprises are faced with a vast, rapidly evolving and complex range of regulatory requirements and the operational challenge of maintaining global product compliance continues to increase,” said Dave Ulrich, partner at Luminate. “Compliance & Risks has the most comprehensive and effective solution addressing this key problem.”

Hollie Haynes, managing partner, Luminate said: “We are thrilled to partner with the entire Compliance & Risks team in their next phase of growth and believe they are well positioned to address a large global market opportunity.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?