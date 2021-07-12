Viatel Group reaches new heights with Nova Telecom purchase

Deal follows purchase of Ripplecom, Irish Telecom last December Print Print Trade

The Viatel Group, an independent cloud and connectivity provider, has completed its third acquisition in just nine months, further expanding its presence in Irish and international markets.

The company announced the completion of a deal to acquire Nova Telecom, the Cork based data and voice service provider. Founded in 2004, Nova Telecom provides business connectivity, voice and data services along with residential broadband services to more than 2,000 customers across Ireland including well known organisations such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Irish Water, Eventbrite, Biopharma Engineering and PM Group Global.

Following on from the acquisition of Ripplecom last October and Irish Telecom in December, the latest deal will feed Viatel’s ambitious expansion plans and fuel the company’s impressive growth trajectory.

advertisement





“It is an exciting time to join us,” said Paul Rellis, CEO of Viatel (pictured), welcoming Nova’s addition to the Viatel family. “We believe Nova’s experience and culture of customer focus is a great fit for Viatel, and we are enthusiastic about the opportunity to bring more services and value to Nova’s customers. We have a great team and are experiencing a period of very strong growth right across our business. Together we will work hard building for the future, developing a stronger culture of focus on customers and partnering with great Irish and international businesses to help them become even more successful.”

Dave McDonald, founder of Nova, said: “We are delighted for Nova Telecom to join the Viatel family and believe that they understand our focus on customer experience above all. Having built our customer base carefully over seventeen years, we are looking forward to bringing our customers a broad range of new connectivity, cloud and security services as we work with them to be successful in the new business environment.”

The financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed. Venture Legal Services acted as legal counsel for Viatel in the acquisition. The newly expanded Viatel Group now serves over 4,200 businesses across Ireland and 30,000 residential customers under the Digiweb brand.

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?