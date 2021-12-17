Intercom to hire 150 employees in Irish expansion

Intercom, a modern customer communications platform that helps companies build stronger customer relationships, announces plans to hire approximately 150 people in Ireland, bringing its local headcount to 400 by the end of 2022.

Position will span R&D, including engineering, product design, product management, research, analytics and data science, with additional roles on go-to-market, operations and customer-facing teams.

The company also has offices in San Francisco, London, Chicago, and Sydney, and is hiring across all locations and departments at every level, with expectations to reach around 1,000 people globally by the end of next year.

The company is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

“The heart and soul of our product innovation is in Ireland and we invest a massive amount of time and resources into the entire team,” said Des Traynor, co-founder and chief strategy officer. “Intercom offers unique, career-defining opportunities, and the ability to not only make a measurable impact from day one, but also positively impact the growing Irish tech scene.”

Intercom helps businesses deliver ongoing engagement to prospects and customers through personalised and in-context communication across channels, including in-product, messaging, email and more. Its unified platform lets sales, marketing and support teams offer unparalleled customer experiences and build relationships that grow their business. Over 25,000 companies use Intercom, including large, global enterprises like Amazon, Atlassian and Microsoft, fast-growing Irish startups like Tines and &Open, and local Dublin shops like The Ink Factory and Mad Egg.

In early 2023, Intercom will move into a new Dublin office on Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2. The company designed the office to inspire employees with reimagined ways of working, putting the wellness and in-office productivity of employees at the forefront. Facilities include a large, secure bike parking area; a fully-equipped gym, with a yoga and pilates studio; and gender neutral facilities, including showers and changing areas.

The office’s top-floor will host a restaurant, cafe, fully equipped catering kitchen, bar and All Hands area. Intercom is prioritising indoor environmental quality and sustainability with best-in-class air filtration and UV purification, access to two sunken gardens and large furnished terraces on the upper floors. It also said 100% renewable energy from the grid will power the office.

“We’ve seen strong, continued demand for our platform because the bar for delivering great customer experiences is higher than ever,” said Karen Peacock, CEO, Intercom. “We’re looking for bold and ambitious team members who can help us continue to meet this demand, build the most innovative products, and deliver true value to our customers.”

