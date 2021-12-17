Google to rollout AI-based security across three UK airports

Intelligent authentication provider Pangiam has partnered with Google Cloud to enhance security and screening at airports.

As part of the Dartmouth initiative, Pangiam will combine its security solutions with Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools, including the Vertex AI platform.

UK-based AGS Airport Ltd, which owns and operates airports in Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton, will test the joint solution at its security checkpoints.

Initially, the technology will assist in identifying prohibited articles at an airport’s baggage screening station using an X-ray machine in real time.

Security personnel will also be alerted to anomalies and unusual factors that could indicate a new or coordinated security breach. The technology will later be used more widely to help address other security issues, including airports’ general operations.

Pangiam’s chief strategy officer Alexis Long said: “This technology represents a revolutionary advancement in aviation security automation and sets new standards for international security.”

“This technology will primarily improve the experiences of passengers, airport staff and government. To achieve this, we have chosen the Google Cloud platform as a technology provider, which is a leader in artificial intelligence and cloud technologies.”

Per reports, Pangiam-Google’s Dartmouth project will not include facial recognition.

Commenting on the announcement, AGS Airports’s COO Mark Johnston said: “Google Cloud and Pangiam are world leaders in artificial intelligence, and we look forward to working with both organisations on a revolutionary project that will fundamentally affect the safety of our passengers and colleagues.”

“Aviation is an industry that never stands still, and as one of the largest airport groups in the UK, we are constantly looking for new ways to adapt and develop. This is especially true when it comes to ensuring the safety and security of the millions of passengers we carry every year.”

“We live in an ever-changing world in which new threats are constantly emerging and evolving, and it is therefore essential that we continue to adapt and implement new technologies that will enable front-line security teams to better provide seamless, safe and secure services to customers, ” added Johnston.

