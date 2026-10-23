Intel and FIT launch AI for Future training programme and dedicated AI Lab

Intel and Fastrack into Information Technology (FIT) have launched the AI for Future Workforce Programme in Ireland, including the development of a dedicated AI Lab where learners can undertake practical artificial intelligence training.

The Lab will be the first dedicated physical training space established as part of a FIT programme, providing learners with access to the infrastructure and technology required to experiment with and apply AI in a practical learning environment. It will include computers, servers and high-performance computing resources to support experimentation, testing, development and analysis.

The initiative marks Intel’s first Digital Readiness partnership in Ireland and is designed to expand access to artificial intelligence education, helping learners, educators and jobseekers develop the skills required for an AI-enabled economy. It also builds on a long-standing relationship between Intel and FIT, which previously collaborated on an advanced manufacturing skills programme.





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Alongside the AI Lab, FIT will draw on Intel’s global Digital Readiness resources to develop and deliver fully certified AI training programmes. The learning pathways will be available as standalone training opportunities and integrated into existing programmes delivered by FIT and its network of partner colleges.

The programme will cover foundational and applied areas including coding, computer vision and AI technologies, alongside systems thinking, practical industry applications and the responsible and ethical use of AI. Initial opportunities identified include programmes focused on AI for manufacturing, cybersecurity, sustainability and accessibility.

The partnership will use FIT’s reach across Ireland’s Further Education and Training sector, including its relationships with further education colleges, Education and Training Board centres, Youthreach centres and workforce upskilling initiatives.

Robin Colwell, senior vice president of government affairs at Intel, said: “Through this partnership, Intel and FIT are combining global learning resources with extensive experience of Ireland’s skills and training landscape. Together, we want to make practical, industry-relevant AI education more accessible and help prepare Ireland’s current and future workforce for an increasingly AI-enabled world.”

Intel Digital Readiness is a global public-private partnership programme developed with governments, educational institutions and industry partners. It aims to demystify emerging technologies and make them more accessible to people from different backgrounds.

Intel has committed to working with 30 governments and 30,000 institutions to equip 30 million people with skills for current and future jobs by the end of the decade. To date, the initiative has established more than 100 public-private partnerships, engaged nearly 29,000 institutions and trained more than seven million people globally.

FIT will coordinate a phased rollout, beginning with facilitator training, programme planning and the development of certified learning pathways. Pilot programmes will then be delivered with selected colleges and partners before being expanded across additional Education and Training Boards, partner colleges and employer-led initiatives.

Peter Davitt, CEO of FIT, said: “FIT’s focus has always been on connecting people with the skills they need to participate fully in a changing labour market. As AI becomes relevant across a growing range of occupations and industries, it is essential that high-quality training is practical, accessible and closely aligned with the needs of employers.

“The creation of FIT’s first dedicated physical AI training space is an important step forward in how we deliver these skills. Working with Intel will allow us to combine FIT’s national training network and industry-led approach with world-class learning resources, while the new AI Lab will give learners the opportunity to explore the technology directly and apply their learning in a practical environment.”

The partnership will initially focus on pilot programmes and the development of delivery capacity before expanding to wider audiences and employer-led upskilling and reskilling initiatives. Feedback from learners, colleges and employers will be used to refine the learning pathways as technologies, curricula and workforce requirements continue to evolve.

TechCentral Reporters