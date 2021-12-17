0:00
Open source culture with Red Hat’s Keith Lynch

Keith Lynch, Red Hat
Elon Musk gets a valuable endorsement, and building a better enterprise

This week Niall and Dusty debate whether Elon Musk is a worthy Time person of the year, and Red Hat country manager for Ireland Keith Lynch talks about how the company’s attitude to software development leads its corporate culture.

Tech Radio · TechRadio

For more on Red Hat visit https://www.redhat.com/en/global/united-kingdom-ireland

 

