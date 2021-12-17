Open source culture with Red Hat’s Keith Lynch

Elon Musk gets a valuable endorsement, and building a better enterprise Print Print Radio

This week Niall and Dusty debate whether Elon Musk is a worthy Time person of the year, and Red Hat country manager for Ireland Keith Lynch talks about how the company’s attitude to software development leads its corporate culture.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Spotify or find us on pod.link.

For more on Red Hat visit https://www.redhat.com/en/global/united-kingdom-ireland