Ingram Micro expands its Lenovo offering in Ireland across intelligent devices and infrastructure solutions

In association with Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro, a B2B platform company for the global technology ecosystem, today announced an expanded Lenovo offering for its customers in Ireland, bringing together Lenovo intelligent devices group (IDG) and infrastructure solutions group (ISG).

Through Ingram Micro, Irish partners may now access a wider Lenovo portfolio, including intelligent devices, servers, storage, AI-ready infrastructure and data centre solutions.





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The combined offering may help partners address a wider range of customer needs while drawing on specialist technical expertise, enablement and channel support.

As a Lenovo 360 distributor, Ingram Micro supports its customers looking to grow their Lenovo capabilities and identify opportunities across the full technology lifecycle.

“Expanding our relationship with Ingram Micro to include Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group is an exciting next step in our UK and Ireland channel strategy. Building on our existing collaboration, this gives partners greater access to Lenovo’s comprehensive pocket-to-cloud portfolio – spanning PCs, devices, infrastructure and cloud solutions – alongside the expertise and support they need to meet the demands of the Hybrid AI era,” said Andy Rhodes Lenovo UK & Ireland general manager.

“We are delighted to bring the Lenovo Enterprise portfolio to the Irish market. Lenovo brings outstanding breadth and capability, supported by smart supply chain solutions that has the potential to help projects stay on budget and on schedule. With Ingram Micro’s advanced technology expertise, supporting vendors and pre-sales support, this relationship creates one of the most compelling enterprise opportunities for the channel in Ireland today,” said Greg Tierney, general manager, Ireland, Ingram Micro.

The Lenovo portfolio available through Ingram Micro in Ireland aims to help partners support customers across endpoint, infrastructure and data centre requirements while benefiting from Lenovo 360 partner programmes, enablement and growth opportunities.

Partners interested in finding out more about the expanded Lenovo offering through Ingram Micro in Ireland can contact Greg Tierney.