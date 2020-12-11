ICS news & events December 2020

Join ICS online for the latest on software design a this year’s IT Architects Conference on the 14 December 2020.

To help members professionally affected by the Covid crisis we have some free tickets available.

Affected members please use code IA20G30 to register free.

We’re also subsidising the many members working/volunteering for a charity/non-profit with special rate of €25.00 – use code IA20CH4 when you register.

Don’t forget we’ll have the COVID app development team presenting at the conference too!

Check our final agenda and book your place today!

ICS is proud to partner in the newly launched European Software Skills Alliance (ESSA) to design and implement the new Software Skills Strategy and VET curriculum for Europe.

Registration is now open for the National Data Protection Conference,happening online over two mornings, on the 27 and 28 January 2021.

Women4IT is looking for companies and employers who are interested in hiring skilled young women Data Analysts, Graphic Designers, Digital Media Executives, Junior Web Developer, Customer Service Developers and Software Testers

ICS welcomes Paul Gillen as an Honorary Fellow of the society .Joining Barclays in 2015, Paul is Chief Information Security officer for Barclays Europe, Managing Director of Security Operations and a Director of the Cyber Defence Alliance in the City of London. Paul has been working in the area of Cyber and Fraud since 1996.

Listen back to our webinar on the implications of the recent Schrems II ruling and what it means for international data flows.

Listen back to Bob Semple’s webinar featuring Laura Shesgreen, NED and Danny McCoy, IBEC on cyber resilience in the boardroom.

Upcoming professional development & training

Last chance to register for January’s Msc. Over 50% funding is available for this award winning part-time programme which gives current and potential Software Architects the skills, theory and recognition they need to develop in their role.

11 January, 63 CPD Points, Online

The Iasa Solutions Architect training develops an architect’s skills to effectively function as a project delivery architect for midsize to large projects using common techniques and procedures.

11 January, 63 CPD Points, Online

Split over 2 mornings this introductory-level programme will help you ensure your admin teams are up to date with the latest DP legislation.

19 January, 10.5 CPD Points, Online

Up to 100% funding is now available for our Certificate in Business Analysis course via Springboard+ for our January course.

Improve business performance, competitiveness and analytical scope and implement actionable changes in your organisation with our Level 8 Certificate in Business Analysis.

21 January, 600 CPD Points, Online, up to 100% Funding Available

This course is designed to give you and your team all of the tools you need to lift architecture from a ‘documentation’ process to a true business capability. All IT architects will benefit from the concepts presented in this course.

16 February, 63 CPD Points, Online

The Certified Data Protection Officer Programme has been designed to equip Data Protection Officers with the necessary skills and competencies to meet and maintain all aspects of data protection compliance.

2 March, 63 CPD Points, Online

Be confident that your organisation’s policies and procedures are legally compliant with data protection legislation by completing Ireland’s first certified data protection practitioner programme.

9 March, 31.5 CPD Points, Online

