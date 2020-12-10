Irish company in final stages of vaccine rollout software testing

Product supported by the International Pharmaceutical Federation due for international release

Award-winning Irish software company Pharmapod is in the final stages of developing a cloud-based solution for the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine globally.

The work is supported by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), who will continue to collaborate as Pharmapod makes this solution available on an international basis for healthcare professionals involved in the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The system will streamline the process of administering the vaccine by allowing patients to book their vaccination appointment, providing real-time information to healthcare professionals and their organisations, as well as businesses and public health bodies.

Pharmapod founder and chief executive Leonora O’Brien explained: “Our vaccination system has been in development since the beginning of the pandemic and we are working alongside partners such as the International Pharmaceutical Federation to bring it through the final stages. Essentially, the system will streamline the end-to-end process for patients and those administrating the vaccine.

“This will allow the public to easily book their vaccine via any device, schedule multiple doses, complete their eligibility criteria and provide details of any side-effects that have occurred. The data will flow securely from patient to administrator to national stakeholders and governmental organisations.

“Public health authorities will be able to receive real time, anonymous information about how the vaccine rollout is working. By simplifying the entire process, the solution promotes vaccine uptake, minimises the time required to administer each vaccine and provides critical data on side-effects so that corrective actions may be put in place as required”.

Pharmapod provides a number of cloud-based, healthcare specific solutions for pharmacies and the long-term care sector. Its clinical services module facilitate the delivery of services such as flu vaccines and emergency contraception in pharmacies. It is the leading cloud-based software for driving efficiencies and reducing patient safety incidents (PSIs) in community pharmacies and long-term care globally.

“Our solutions and platform are designed by healthcare professionals,” said O’Brien. “The vaccination system will also be able to spot potential problems in the rollout such as shortages of vaccines, uptake resistance, people not showing up for vaccinations, regional uptake comparisons, etc. It will also give patients notifications about their appointments and provide advice and information. The idea is to make everything easier and quicker for both the patient, and the healthcare professional as well as deliver the required service performance data to national stakeholders. Pharmapod has experience in developing large scale systems of this nature and we are in discussions with a number of governments around the world in relation to our system.”

Pharmapod was established by O’Brien in 2013, a fully qualified pharmacist with over 25 years’ experience in the pharmacy sector.

Sixty-percent of Canadian Pharmacies use Pharmapod’s system to minimise medication errors and improve best practice.

Pharmapod has operations in the United States, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters